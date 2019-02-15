PHOTOS: NTV’s Dennis Okari ties the knot in spectacular wedding





NTV’s Investigative Editor and anchor Dennis Okari has wedded his Naomi Joy in an invite-only ceremony held at a location on Kiambu Road.

Okari’s wedding was attended by family and close friends. All attendees were required to produce invitation cards before accessing the venue.

He was previously married to K24’s anchor Betty Kyallo. They had a daughter and separated months after their lavish October 2, 2015 wedding. The two have since divorced.

In a recent question and answer session on Instagram with her fans, Betty said she is happy for Okari after he announced his engagement to Naomi in January.

Okari and Naomi have been keeping their relationship private. It is said friends who attended their traditional wedding held in November 2018 were sworn to secrecy.

Naomi works at Bonfire Adventures, a popular tours and travel firm owned by Simon Kabu.

Kabu was among those invited to the wedding. He shared some photos of the groom.