Ex-TV presenter Hussein Mohammed among journalists honoured by state

Former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed is among several journalists who were conferred state awards and honours by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Jamhuri Day.

A gazette notice dated December 20, 2019 lists Hussein, who left Citizen TV at the end of October, among the recipients of the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

HEAD OF STATES COMMENDATION

Before his resignation from the Royal Media Service-owned TV station, Hussein was among the most highly-rated news presenters and TV journalists in the country.

Hussein’s former colleague at Citizen TV, Mike Okinyi, has also been honoured with the Head of States Commendation (HSC), Civilian Division.

Okinyi is a vastly experienced and widely-traveled sports journalist who has covered numerous sporting events across the world.

Others journalists who have been honoured are veterans Mohammed Khadija Ali, Oyoo Jack Sylvester and Asiko Festus Omole.

All three, who have either worked or are still working for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), received the Head of States Commendation (HSC), Civilian Division.

Khadija Ali, is an authoritative radio voice best remembered by the older generation of radio listeners during the days when VOK (Voice of Kenya) – later renamed KCB – was the only broadcast media house in the country.

FOOTBALL COMMENTARY

Her colleagues during her days at KBC, Oyoo and Omole, have also been around for a very long time.

Oyoo is an older-generation radio presenter, who made a name for himself for football commentary, a craft he has since passed down to the younger generation of commentators.

Omole, with his unmistakable deep voice, has worked for many years as a sports journalist at KBC.

At the same time, Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney, acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani were conferred with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH).

The names of recipients of the awards are usually announced by the president every year while marking the Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

The awards are given in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities by the recipients.