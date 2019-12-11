Eric Wainaina lights up internet with new song throwing shade at Sonko

Celebrated Kenyan musician Eric Wainaina has caused quite a stir on social media after releasing a song mocking the embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other government officials.

The veteran singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 11, where he sang the newly composed song while playing the piano, urging politicians from the ruling party Jubilee to clean up Kenyan jails and make them conducive as they were bound to end up in them eventually.

“Here is something you can dance to. Clean up the jails Jubilee because that’s where you are going. Make it good, you are going home,” he sang staidly.

The Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo hitmaker also reiterated the same message to the county boss who was arraigned in court on Monday, November 9, following his dramatic arrest on Friday, November 6, over corruption charges.

“Clean up the jails Mr Sonko because that is where you are going. Make it good, you are going home, dance to that one sir,” he went on.

The artiste went on to castigate the governor for slapping an officer while resisting arrest.

Moreover, he emphasized that it was only fair for the governor to serve his term in jail albeit in a clean environment, and pay for the crimes he had committed.

COMFORTING WORDS

“I never want anyone to be treated with indignity even though if this was an eye for an eye we should be lining up to slap you like you did on video to a free Kenyan. I wish for you that you live a life of dignity-with books, television, conjugal visits, regular visits, no fleas, no vectors of any kind- but in jail for a period that fits the crime,” he opined.

The crooner also had some comforting words to Sonko’s sympathizers, assuring them that his political rivals would also have a dose of their own medicine.

“And for all those tweeting in support of you claiming that you’ve been abandoned I say, not to worry. We’ll go for your political enemies too. Here’s a song you can dance to in the meantime,” he tweeted.

The artiste now turned music teacher at Brookhouse International School, Karen, has always courted controversy owing to his boldness in calling out the powers that be for propagating social ills and injustices.

Wainaina came into limelight in 2001 with his hit song Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo which highlighted the rot in the country pervaded by rogue political leaders.