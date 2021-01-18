Eric Omondi: Why I didn’t marry my Italian ex-fiancée Chantal





Comedian Eric Omondi has revealed why his engagement to his former fiancée Chantal Grazioli never ended in marriage.

The funnyman dated the Italian beau for close to five years before publicly announcing their break up in 2018.

By the time they made the announcement, Omondi and Chantal, who had served couple goals on social media for years, had already parted ways, as Eric revealed to Nairobi News.

All seemed well between the two lovebirds the and Omondi’s legion of fans had expected to witness a glamorous grand white wedding to be the endgame.

He proposed to Chantal on February 14, 2016 during a gateway at the Coast and their relationship was envied by many as he partnered with various firms to ravish her with surprises.

“I knew she was the one, I knew we were going to marry for sure. But things happened and this wasn’t to be. Relationship is a commitment, it needs sacrifices. You have to compromise a lot of things especially for someone like me and what I do. We tried our best I believe so, but maybe the efforts were just not enough.” Eric said in an exclusively chat with this writer.

The two parted ways amicably but Omondi says they remain good friends.

“Chantal and I are still friends we often talk. I wish her nothing but the best, she was amazing. I’m grateful for the moments we shared,” the comedian added.

Whereas, last week Chantal decided to introduce to the world his new bae, restaurateur Nicola Traldi, Omondi has chosen to remain single for the foreseeable future.

According to Omondi, he is taking time to grow his business empire, led by his recently launched Bigtyme Entertainment & Eric Omondi Studios.

“I don’t think I will need to commit again, especially not at this time where I’m more focusing on establishing my studios. It requires a lot of commitment and I’m not sure I can serve to masters at the same time,” he added.

Omondi said his first project from Bigtyme studios, ‘Wife Material’ was a major success and he’s slated to launch his second project ‘Sosholite’ on Tuesday.

The studio situated in Lavington was launched in November last year and serves as a music studio, production hub for adverts, shows and events, as well as his offices.