EPL, betting and John De’Mathew top Google searches in August

The English Premier League and betting topped Google searches in Kenya for the month of August 2019.

The EPL season, which is already in its fourth week, kicked off early last month to the delight of many Kenyan football fans.

BETTING

At number two was betting which has become a popular pass time for many Kenyans.

Major betting firms presently have their licenses suspended following a directive from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on July 1, 2019.

That notwithstanding, Kenyans still went online to search for Bet 254, 22 Bet, Shabiki Power 17 and Odi Bet.

The late Benga maestro John De’Mathew came in third following his demise on August 18 in a road accident along the Thika Superhighway.

CONTORTIONIST

Contortionist Wendy Waeni, was the fourth after the 11-year-old made revelations that her manager, Joe Mwangi, has been extorting her.

Mr Mwangi has already been arrested by police and is being detained to allow police complete investigations into allegations that he forged a letter impersonating Matiang’i and threatening the minor’s mother, Magdalene Syombua.

In fourth place was Brazilian defender David Luiz who recently moved to Arsenal from Chelsea, followed by the Amazon fires in South America that intensified in August.

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait was the eighth most searched item followed by popular American musical fantasy film Wizard of Oz as it celebrated 80 years.

HOW TO CATEGORY

Joe Mwangi, former manager of the child contortionist Wendy Waeni, wrapped up the top 10 places.

Broke Kenyans hoping to find a solution from the popular search engine on how to pay off some of their debts, made the How to Pay Tala Loan number one in the ‘How To’ category.

This was followed by how to check Fuliza Limit. Fuliza, a product of communication giant Safaricom, allows its users to pay for items on a deficit.

Kenyans also wanted to know how to pay for their National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) via mobile money.

Below is the full list:

Top 10 August general Google searches

1. EPL – English Premier League

2. Betting

3. John De’Mathew

4. Wendy Waeni

5. David Luiz

6. Humphrey Kariuki

7. Amazon Fires

8. Jimmy Gait

9. Wizard of Oz

10. Joe Mwangi

Top 10 “How to” searches

1. How to pay Tala loan

2. How to check fuliza limit

3. How to pay NHIF via M-Pesa

4. How to track a lost phone

5. How to hack wi-fi

6. How to make money online

7. How to make pancakes

8. How to cook spaghetti

9. How to play chess

10. How to know he loves you