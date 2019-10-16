Eliud Kipchoge makes a low key return home

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, fresh from his INEOS 1:59 Challenge exploits, on Wednesday morning made a low key return to the country aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

His return is in sharp contrast to his departure for Vienna last week when he left on a luxurious private jet.

Kipchoge left on a Gulfstream G280, which is one of the fastest aircraft in the world, and the specific one that flew him from Eldoret to Vienna is owned by Britisn billionaire Sir James Ratcliffe.

His flight KQ 117 from Amsterdam touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) 23 minutes late at 6:18am.

“Honored to fly our champion Eliud Kipchoge home…. The Pride is so proud of you,” Kenya Airways tweeted.

Kipchoge returns home four days after his historic feat at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday in Vienna when he became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours.

With thousands of fans cheering him on, Kipchoge completed the race in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.