Eko Dydda’s phone ‘snatched’ while on live call on TV

Gospel musician Eko Dydda was cut short while on a live phone call on Citizen TV on Tuesday after his phone was confiscated.

Waihiga Mwaura on Citizen TV News hosted Eko Dydda as his guest via a phone call. His aim was to find out how he is faring on under forced quarantine at KMTC.

Eko Dydda, however, told Waihiga they had been moved back to the station they were taken after being arrested.

“We have been moved from KMTC back to the stations where we were taken from. I’m currently at Kilimani police station,” he said.

The musician also narrated how he ended up being caught outside during curfew hours.

“I had gone for medicine for my wife, and by bad luck, I had issues with my car, and I got late. I was arrested taken to Kilimani police, and my vehicle was towed,” he narrated.

LATE ATTACK

Eko Dydda said he had not planned to run late.

The musician said he usually gets the medicine from a local pharmacy, but on that day it was closed, and so he had to go to town.

“If I would go back in time, I don’t know what I would do differently. Probably I would have walked home. Things happen, and you can’t plan for that. I hadn’t planned for my wife to have an attack late in the evening,” he said.

When Waihiga tried to enquire about individuals who escaped from KMTC, a voice in the background asked the musician to surrender the phone immediately.

“Eko Dydda leta hiyo simu!” a voice shouted before the phone call disconnected.