Echesa wins round one of Range Rover battle against DCI – VIDEO

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has temporarily won a case in which he had sought to compel the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to hand him back his two pistols and a Range Rover vehicle.

The items have been in police custody since February and Echesa recently moved to the court indicating that he feared to contract the coronavirus by travelling in public means while police continue to detain his car.

On Thursday, Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot granted Echesa his wish, noting that the firearms are not related to the charges he is facing.

“I find that and hold the applicant is entitled to possess the firearm and to also enjoy this motor vehicle,” he ruled.

Echesa is facing fraud-related charges over alleged involvement in an Sh40 billion military equipment fraud case.