Echesa surprises KOT with his ‘good command’ of English

Besieged politician Rashid Echesa has blasted the mainstream media and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for being ‘unprofessional’.

Echesa made the claims in a series of tweets that left Kenyans scratching their head over his vastly ‘improved’ command of the English language.

The former Sports Cabinet Secretary is battling impersonation and fraud charges stemming from his association with a group of ‘investors’ he promised to help secure an Sh39 billion contract to supply arms to the Kenyan government.

On Monday police raided his Karen home in Nairobi and impounded several high-end vehicles in a bid to establish their ownership.

Then on Tuesday DCI detectives said they have established that the registration number KCW298Q of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that was impounded from Echesa’s compound is forged.

But Echesa has pleaded his innocence, blaming his woes on the Kenyan media.

The kind of desperation and pessimism being portrayed by these porous media houses is undoubtedly unprofessional! Shindwe!@dailynation @NationBreaking pic.twitter.com/6MZbAu4ppB — Rashid Echesa (@EchesaRashid) March 3, 2020

In Kenya, number plates are issued by the Registrar of Motor vehicles for all vehicles. The registrar also keeps records for all vehicles registered by the department; civilian, G.K, parastatals, city/city council and UN bodies. — Rashid Echesa (@EchesaRashid) March 4, 2020

While the messaging was loud and clear, a section of his followers couldn’t help but imagine aloud where Echesa, known for his questionable educational background and especially with challenges in expressing himself in English, could suddenly use words such as pessimism, portrayed, porous and propagate in his tweets.

