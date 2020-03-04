Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Echesa surprises KOT with his ‘good command’ of English

By Nahashon Musungu March 4th, 2020 2 min read

Besieged politician Rashid Echesa has blasted the mainstream media and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for being ‘unprofessional’.

Echesa made the claims in a series of tweets that left Kenyans scratching their head over his vastly ‘improved’ command of the English language.

Related Stories

The former Sports Cabinet Secretary is battling impersonation and fraud charges stemming from his association with a group of ‘investors’ he promised to help secure an Sh39 billion contract to supply arms to the Kenyan government.

On Monday police raided his Karen home in Nairobi and impounded several high-end vehicles in a bid to establish their ownership.

Then on Tuesday DCI detectives said they have established that the registration number KCW298Q of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that was impounded from Echesa’s compound is forged.

But Echesa has pleaded his innocence, blaming his woes on the Kenyan media.

While the messaging was loud and clear, a section of his followers couldn’t help but imagine aloud where Echesa, known for his questionable educational background and especially with challenges in expressing himself in English, could suddenly use words such as pessimism, portrayed, porous and propagate in his tweets.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kenya Rugby Union mourns departed Tony Onyango