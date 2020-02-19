Echesa: I don’t need an appointment to meet Ruto

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa says he does not need an appointment to meet Deputy President William Ruto.

He made the remark on Tuesday night during an exclusive interview with NTV.

“The Deputy President is my friend, we have been friends for a long time. I do not need an appointment to see him,” Echesa explained.

Echesa’s statement appears to contradict the Ruto’s Press Secretary David Mugonyi, who explained recently that the former CS didn’t have an appointment to meet the DP when he visited his office last Thursday.

“The Deputy President was not scheduled to meet with the former Cabinet Secretary. Neither did Echesa have an appointment,” Mugonyi clarified.

Echesa was arrested moments after visiting the DP’s Harambee Annex office and has since been charged with fraud and impersonating the DP’s personal assistant.

He was charged alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi, Clifford Okoth, and Kennedy Mboya.

The court has heard how the trio, who were released on a Sh1 million cash bail, planned to defraud foreign businessmen in a series of events and meetings which were held in Ruto’s office.