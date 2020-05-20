Echesa: Give me back my Range Rover, I fear contracting coronavirus in matatus

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has filed a fresh application in court seeking to have his Range Rover – registration number KCR 786H -released to him, arguing that using public transports could expose him to the coronavirus.

That particular car is among Echesa’s five vehicles which were impounded three months ago when police raided his Karen home.

FIREARMS

Echesa, through his lawyer Bryan Khaemba, also told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that he also wants his firearms which were confiscated by police released to him.

“It is almost three months since the application was filed in court. It is against logic why the case was filed under a certificate of urgency. Let the vehicle and his firearms be released until the State is ready to respond to the application,” argued Khaemba.

Khaemba explained that his client has been forced to stay at home for fear of contracting the disease.

EMBARRASSMENT

The State has promised to respond to the matter within two days.

Echesa also moved to court in March requesting that the vehicle be released on grounds that he had suffered embarrassment and loss of dignity while using public transport.

“The respondents’ continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even sometimes travel on foot,” he pleaded.