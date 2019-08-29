Ebru Tv response on Chipukeezy, Kartelo controversial exit

Ebru Tv has refuted claims by comedian Mwasia Mutua, popularly known as Chipukeezy, who quit the station earlier this week following an acrimonious fallout.

In a statement on twitter, Ebru Tv denied claims by Chipukeezy that he quit after he was asked to cut links with his regular show guest, Nick Chege alias Kartelo, due to his “ghetto-ness”.

Instead the local television, in the statement released on Thursday, clarified that they opted to end Kartelo’s appearance on the after he failed to honour an agreement for an influencer job.

According to Ebru Tv, the upcoming comedian from Kayole was not their employee and was only a permanent feature on The Chipukeezy Show due to an honorary agreement made with Chipukeezy.

According to Ebru, Kartelo was commissioned to shoot a number of campaign videos for the ongoing census exercise that he was required to promote on his personal social media platforms.

However, according to the tv station, the comedian failed to live up to expectations as an influencer hence their decision to end his relationship with the show and station.

“We wish to clarify the issues that have been in the public eye. Chipukeezy has been part of the Ebru family for over a year and a half even though this has not been an easy relationship. As part of the census campaign we asked our in-house influencers to push the census campaign for us on social media. We gave him the videos to post on social media pages this was not done to our satisfaction,” read part of the statement.

It continued: “Please note that as of August 23, 2019 we did not have any issues with The Chipukeezy Show and was to go on as normal. Ebru did not terminate Kartelo for what Chipukeezy claims as ‘ghetto-ness’ but we no longer wanted to work with him.”

Chipukeezy announced his resignation from Ebru Tv on Monday after being asked to terminate his collaboration with Kartelo on his show.

But in a post on his social media pages, the comedian claimed the station wanted Kartelo out of the show because the show was becoming “a bit Ghetto”.