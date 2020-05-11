Eat from Ruto and vote for Uhuru, Mutahi Ngunyi mocks Murkomen

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has mocked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen following his ouster as the Majority Leader in the Senate.

In a tweet, Ngunyi said that the principle of the house of Gema is “Kula Ruto, Kura Uhuru” (Eat from Ruto and vote for Uhuru).

“As I have said before: You cannot buy a Kikuyu. You can only rent one,” he tweeted.

“To my friend Murkomen, Pole Sana. I will pray for you. Now you have enough time to dry your greenhorns.”

This comes barely hours after Jubilee Senate Parliamentary Group chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed changes in the top Senate positions.

The State House meeting resolved to replace Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen with West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as the Senate Majority Leader.

His Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika, who held the position of Senate Majority Chief Whip, has since been de-whipped and replaced with her deputy, Murang’ a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, while Isiolo senator Fatuma Dulo remains the deputy majority leader.

Meanwhile, Murkomen has said he is stronger than ever before and thanked everyone for the support.

“I thank all my friends for the overwhelming love and support. I am stronger than ever before. I will be coming back to you later with more updates. One love,” he tweeted.