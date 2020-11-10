Drastic step Keroche heiress Anerlisa is taking in memory of sister Tecra





Keroche Brewery heiress Anerlisa Muigai has no doubt expressed how much she misses her late sister Tecra Muigai.

She has now decided to embark on a journey to make sure her memory remains alive forever in her heart and life.

Through her Instastory, Anerlisa lamented at how her family continues to sorely miss Tecra, months after her death.

And it is for this reason that Anerlisa has announced that she was embarking on a weight loss journey that will see her reduce to match her late sister’s physique.

This, she said, was so that her family could always see the late Tecra through her.

“My family and I miss Tecra so much that I promised I’ll lose weight to her size so every time they look at me, they see her but when I speak, they hear my voice,” wrote Anerlisa.

Tecra died in May following a tragic accident at a rented house in Lamu.

Her boyfriend Omar Lali was arrested for being a key suspect over her sudden and mysterious death.

He was however cleared off all charges after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji dropped all charges against him.

Anerlisa and Tecra are the daughters of Tabitha Karanja, the businesswoman and founder CEO of Keroche Breweries and Anerlisa is the CEO of Nero Company Ltd which produces the Executive Still Water brand.