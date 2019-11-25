Drama in church as two women interrupt DP Ruto’s speech – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto’s speech during a Sunday church service was interrupted by a woman who called out for his help from the crowd and eventually made her way to the front where the DP was.

Ruto was speaking at the Holy Spirit church in Thika on Sunday when the incident happened.

“Save my child, he needs urgent surgery. Mtoto amefanya mtihani akiwa kwa ward na sahi sina pesa,” the woman cried out while on her knees.

“Nimezaliwa kwa (Ndindi) Nyoro referring to Kiharu, the constituency where she was born,” she went on.

The DP helped her up and told her he would help her but looking at the video, it appears his security detail must have been caught unaware as they all rushed to pull the woman away.

But Ruto asked his security to let the woman to sit on the front pew where the VIPs were seated.

“We will sort out your issue, aketi hapa na mheshimiwa, aketi hapa dakika mbili ntamuona,” Ruto said as the crowd cheered.

The DP added they have to help her because of her effort of making sure she got to the him.

“Sasa unaona huyo mama amefanya hiyo bidii yote amefanya amefika hapa lazima utatue mambo yake,” the DP said amid cheers

But just when he was about to proceed with his speech, a second woman rushed to him crying for help, saying her money had been stolen.

“Nimepoteza Sh3.8 million nisaidie,” she cried to the DP.

Ruto responded by asking her to sit and wait for him to finish his speech. “Keti hapo, nakuona,” Ruto said.