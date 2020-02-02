DP Ruto’s wife moves moral cop with her ‘humility and simplicity’

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has described Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto as “a humble human being.”

Dr Mutua was overwhelmed by the gestures of humility that he had seen from Mrs Ruto, who was in Mwala, Machakos county to attend the burial of Mzee Joe Kyula in Kyawango, father to Rev. Julian Kyula of Purpose Centre Church.

“Mrs. Rachael Ruto’s humility and simplicity, whether born out of the Kalenjin culture or her Christian values are simply amazing. Yesterday I bumped into her in the burial of one of the iconic stars of my locality Mzee Joe Kyula in Kyawango, father to Rev. Julian Kyula of Purpose Centre Church,” Mutua wrote.

According to Dr Mutua, at the event, Mrs Ruto preferred to be treated as a ‘commoner’ rather than the VIP treatment she is accorded.

“She is a friend to the widow Jane Kyula and her children. It was a struggle trying to keep protocols and accord her the courtesy befitting of her stature. She would shrug off such overtures, instead preferring to be treated like a commoner as she mingled with the mourners,” Mutua added.

Online, many agreed with the self-styled moral cop’s sentiments and showered Mrs Ruto with kind words.

“Rachel is one in a million,” Maryann Stanley commented.

“She is a true reflection of humility,” Gerald Bittok posted.

“I just love her, she’s very humble,♥️♥️,” said Phil Musyoka.

“That woman is good, I like her slot, she is a very humble lady,” commented Billy Odundo.

“Her humility and simplicity stand out,” Dalvin Mibei wrote.