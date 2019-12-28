DP Ruto: Uhuru will go home in 2022

Deputy President William Ruto says he is certain President Uhuru Kenyatta will retire in 2022.

The DP has also blasted Heads of State who ‘fiddle’ with the constitution so as to prolong their stay in power.

He spoke recently in Kampala during an interview with NBS TV’s People with Power political show.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli is among leaders who have led calls for President Kenyatta to extend his term of office beyond the constitutionally mandated 10 years.

“There will be a new President (in Kenya in 2022). In Kenya, you can only serve as chief executive or President for (a maximum) of ten years,” Ruto told show host Mable Twegumye.

RUN FOR PRESIDENT

“I know President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has been my friend for many years. If there is someone who has supported President Kenyatta in every election that he has run for President, I have not only voted for him, but I have campaigned and supported him. So I know him, he is not the type of leader who will want to fiddle with the constitution. I hear many people say President Kenyatta is young and therefore should not go anywhere. And if you look at the people saying those things, they have never voted for Uhuru Kenyatta. So they do not know him.”

Ruto also had strong words for Seventy-five-year-old Uganda President Yoweri Museveni who has ruled since shooting his way into power 33-years ago.

Museveni has managed to maintain power by twice changing the constitution when he was ineligible to contest owing to term or age limits.

“I have a serious problem with people imagining that they are the only ones who can lead. I think we have enough people, we have enough Africans who can lead and if you cannot put together your ideas in ten years, in two terms, even if you are given a century there isn’t much you can do. What we should do as leaders to guarantee continuity is to make sure that there are strong enough institutions, strong enough political parties which guarantee that whichever leader comes on will be able to rule,” said the DP.

Ruto is considered among the front runners to succeed President Kenyatta when his term of office expires in 2022.