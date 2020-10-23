DP Ruto raids Wakali Wao’s Gengetone video with ‘hustler’ gospel





Deputy President William Ruto is set to feature in the video of remix to Gengetone music group Wakali Wao’s titled ‘Mboka ni Mboka.

The video to the jam released last month incorporated various video clips from Ruto’s ‘hustler’ campaign that he has been popularizing across the country to bolster his 2022 presidential bid.

In the song, the Gengetone artistes also donned masks branded ‘Team Ruto’ as they showered praises on the second in command, in what is perceived as the group endorsing his campaign.

The song got the attention of the DP, who then invited the young artistes to pay him a courtesy call at his official residence to work out modalities of him featuring in the remix of the banger.

This was revealed by Dennis Itumbi, former State House director of digital communication, who moved to Ruto’s office, who shared a clip of him and Wakali Wao perfecting some dance moves.

“Coming soon Mboka ni Mboka, a remix featuring DP William Ruto,” Dennis Itumbi wrote alongside the video clip.

Wakali Wao will be among artistes who will be performing at the Gengetone Festival slated for end of this month at Machakos People’s Park in Machakos County.