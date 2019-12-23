DP Ruto laughs off Governor Mutua’s ‘threatening handshake’ claims – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto has made a light issue of recent claims made by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua that he had threatened his life.

Dr Mutua made the claims last week after reporting the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The governor accused Dr Ruto, Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, and the Majority Leader in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, of threatening his life.

But while responding to the matter for the first on Sunday Dr Ruto joked about the claims saying his grip and gaze at Dr Mutua never communicated any threats.

“… Nimesalimia na jamaa mwingine hapo… amenishika mkono… karibu ikuwe kama ile ya Mutua,” Ruto said to the amusement of the crowd he was addressing during the Isambo Beach Carnival in Budalang’i, Busia County.

“… Mliskia yule mjamaa mwingine alilalamika juzi… ati nilimsalimia… sasa kama angesalimiana na huyu jamaa amesukuma boat hapa? Nilimsalimia tu nikamwangalia, akaenda kunistaki kwa polisi. Kama angesalimiana na huyo mtu wa boat si angekimbia Hague?” Ruto continued.

Dr Mutua reported to the police that on November 25, 2019 while attending the BBI report handover to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, the DP shook his hands said, ” Wewe jamaa umekuwa ukinichapa sana, wewe lazima sasa nikugonge. Nitakugonga.”

The DP was attending the event following the invite by Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba.