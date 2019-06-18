Cheers and jeers as DP Ruto steps out in FBI uniform – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto dressed in the uniform of FBI dancers. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto dressed in the uniform of FBI dancers. PHOTO | COURTESY





Deputy President William Ruto has gotten Netizens talking about his new uniform following a visit from the FBI.

The FBI dancers on Tuesday paid the DP a courtesy call at his home in Karen under the Creative Economy team led by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua.

The team will in early August represent Kenya at the World Dance Competition in the USA.

In the photos shared online Dr Ruto is seen unleashing some dance moves alongside members of the famous dance group.

The photos caused a buzz online with varied views from users.

“This guy though, no wonder he wins the heart of masses and has taken over the Mountain,” Guka Ngiabi Wa Kinyua commented.

“He looks like a Nigerian comedian! Mr Ibu,” wrote William Katiku.

“Did the DP shake a leg too?” Wachira Anthony asked.

“Hizi ndo nini sasa, last week another leader wore tattered short, our leaders should wake up and get serious!!” said Rodgers Otieno.

“Lakini Ezekiel Mutua, Si angetoa tu phone afanye ni kipiga picha anapiga,” another user posted.