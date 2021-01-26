DJ Khaled to virtually host 2021 MTV MAMAs in Kampala





DJ Khaled is set to serve as the international host of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) 2021 in Kampala on February 20.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker will host the event virtually from Miami with the programmes set to air across the globe on MTV for the very first time.

Khaled, 45, has also received a nomination for Best International Act, and is up against Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Drake, Beyoncé and Da Baby.

The Grammy-winning record producer-and-rapper is set to host MAMAs from his home in Miami, Florida along with African emcees, who will be based in Uganda capital, Kampala.

For his part, DJ Khaled said, “MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs. I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

Other artists nominated, include Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, who will compete for Artist of the Year.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic talent and we’re excited to spotlight these artists as the MAMAs broadcast in 180 countries for the first time in MTV history,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, added: “We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021. With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event.”

The MTV Africa Music Awards have recognised the talent of musicians, achievers and personalities from across Africa, including 2Face Idibia, AKA, Anselmo Ralph, Big Nuz, Cassper Nyovest, Clarence Peters, Cabo Snoop, Davido, D’Banj, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour, Gangs of Ballet.

Others are HHP, Fally Ipupa, Liquideep, Lira, Lupita Nyong’o, Mafikizolo Nameless, P-Square, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Toofan, Trevor Noah, Uhuru, Wahu, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Zebra & Giraffe.

Voting is open now at MTVmama.com and closes on January 31.