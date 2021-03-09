DJ Kalonje parts ways with new girlfriend





Celebrated disc jockey DJ Kalonje and her new girlfriend, video vixen Rachel Ogolla alias Laquina, have called it quits just five months into their relationship.

Laquina made the revelation recently, stating that she had decided to part ways with the top DJ to focus on herself.

“I’m publicly announcing that I broke up with Deejay Kalonje. I wish him the best in whatever he does. Whatever you see out there just know that I’m not part of it. I’m single and now I just want to focus on myself, thanks,” she posted without divulging reasons why they split.

DJ Kalonje went public with Laquina just a year after he separated with his fiancée Sonie Kangai after a seven-year relationship.

The break-up with Sonnie came about a year after the DJ went down on his knee and proposed to her while the two were on a vacation in Dubai.

The former couple was blessed with two children, who they now co-parent.