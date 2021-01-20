DJ Joe Mfalme lands new job, a day after quitting Capital fm





Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme has found a new home just a day after he announced his exit from Capital fm.

The celebrated DJ on Tuesday announced he had quit his job at the Chris Kirubi-owned station after 12 years.

On Wednesday, Mfalme announced he was moving to Nairobi-based Homeboyz Radio.

“Hi I’m HOME, the BOYZ have signed,” he captioned his picture on social media.

He signed his contract with Homeboyz programmes controller Shaffie Weru, formerly a long time presenter at Kiss fm.

Mfalme on Tuesday told his fans that it was time for him to expand his horizons and that he would soon make a major announcement on his next undertaking.

“I would like to thank the Capital FM Kenya family for giving an opportunity to a young man from Meru who had dreams and ambitions of entertaining people through the art of deejaying. I have made some of my best memories working with Capital FM Kenya and I will eternally be grateful to them for the growth and opportunity awarded to me,” he said in the statement.

The popular entertainer has featured on recently canceled Hits Not Homework and Big Bounce but Homeboyz Radio is yet to announce which show he will feature in.