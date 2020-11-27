Ditch fancy hairstyles, makeup police boss orders female officers 

Police officer Linda Okello (left) on official duty at the KCB Kenya national rally championship in Kiambu on April 2014. She was sanctioned for the tight skirts. PHOTO | FILE

The National Police Service (NPS) has been asked to ensure that female police officers are not violating the service’s prescribed dress code.

In a communication circular made on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua said it had been observed that female officers were wearing their hair in unacceptable styles which violate the dress code.

Mr Mbugua asked female cops to ensure they have proper inconspicuous hairstyles that do not interfere with the wearing of headgear and avoid unnatural makeup.

“I draw your attention on service standing orders Chapter 11 dress-code regulations which stipulates clearly on how officers should wear their hair,” reads part of the circular.

The regulations require female police officers to style their hair in a way that does not extend beyond the collar of their blouse, interfere with wearing of all official headgear and not fall over the ears or on the forehead.

According to the code, officers’ hair should not be dyed in conspicuous unnatural colors, and where accessories are used to secure the hair, they should be plain in design and of a color that blends with the hair.

For female officers using make-up, Mbugua indicated that it should be subtle, discreet, and only natural and clear polish may be used.

Nail extensions are prohibited while tattoos shall be covered at all times.

The police boss also ordered all regional commanders to ensure the dress code is strictly observed by their juniors, with action to be taken against those who violate.

In August, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai asked all officers to observe high etiquette, especially on social media, in circular dated August 4, 2020 and titled ‘Dress Code Regulations’.

The IG pointed out that disregard of the dress code violates regulations as provided under Chapter 31 of the Service Standing Orders (SSO).

“Police uniforms should not be worn with any visible article of civilian clothing, articles or anything that is not police uniform. Mixing of uniform will not be allowed,” Mutyambai said in the letter.

He also cautioned officers against uploading videos on social media while dancing or uttering obscene words while in police uniform.

Mutyambai further directed police bosses to ensure compliance of these guidelines by officers under their command.