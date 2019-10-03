Did Sonko’s staff squander Precious Talent School victim’s money? – VIDEO

A kin of one of the pupils who died in the collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School has claimed that the money that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko pledged has not reached them.

In a video that the governor shared on social media, the man disclosed that the bereaved families did not receive any money as promised by the Nairobi county government.

“Nairobi county government promised to give us money when we were at the memorial last week, even the government promised. Sadly, we have not received the donations and have been forced to fund raise,” the unidentified man says.

He added that despite all the pledges, only the Deputy President William Ruto came through and gave each affected family Sh100,000.

“This family has not been supported at all. People were alleging that the government stood for this funeral when we had our own Harambee. We ourselves contributed to raising money to hire the buses,” he adds.

The man further alleges that Nairobi county government failed to deliver on their promise to give them a hearse and buses.

“We only received the hearse. They also promised that they will pay the mortuary fees for us. However, they have not paid a single dime,” he says.

SONKO’S THREATS

While reacting to the claims, Sonko has threatened to take stern action against his staff members, if what the man is alleging turns out to be true.

“I swear by the name of the Almighty God if this speaker in the attached video is talking the truth and not politics played by the area MP then I can see more staff going home,” Sonko wrote.

He revealed that the CECM education, Chief Officer Finance and Chief Officer Disaster Management, had all confirmed to him that each of the bereaved families had received Sh100,000 in their bank accounts to cater for funeral expenses.

“I don’t play with emotions, especially with families that are mourning. I mean what I say and I will do a thorough follow up,” he added.