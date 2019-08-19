Did Ruto kick out journalists, yet again? – AUDIO

An audio recording of someone who sounds like the Deputy President William Ruto chasing away journalists is making the rounds on social media.

In the audio, the person is heard telling asking the journalists to leave.

“Bado tuko na watu ya magazeti? Watu ya magazeti mnafanya nini hapa? Toeni hii maTV yenu hapa. Mnatufwata mpaka usiku? Tokeni hapa!” the speaker in the audio clip says.

It is not clear when, where nor if the person speaking is indeed the Deputy President.

The audio has emerged just days after the DP was caught on camera shooing off journalists who were covering the Ilchamus traditional wedding ceremony in Baringo County, an event he presided over.

In an incident that happened on August 10, 2019 in Baringo county, the DP interrupted his speech and asked the journalists to move back to give the crowd a clear view of the speakers at the wedding.

UNWANTED COVERAGE

Ruto went as far as making it clear to the journalists that he was not there to address them, but rather members of the public gathered at the venue.

“Na nyinyi watu wa nini, mumekuwa wengi hapa ketini chini watu wanataka kuangalia huko nyuma. Nyinyi tokeni hapa. Msonge nyuma. Wakae mbali mbali ndio wananchi waone. Kwani mnafikiri nimekuja kuongea na nyinyi ama nimekuja kuongea na wananchi,” Ruto said while addressing the journalists.

According to journalists who covered the event, the DP’s security personnel pushed and roughed them up leaving only those working with the Deputy President’s Press Service.