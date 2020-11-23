Diamond flies rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide to Tanzania for major collabo





Tanzanian bongo artist Diamond Platnumz flew in rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Tanzania for a studio session ahead a much-anticipated collabo.

A jovial Diamond could not hide his joy as he received Olomide, who jetted in on Saturday and he told his fans to wait for what he is about to drop.

“It was more than honor welcoming Godfather, King and our African icon, Boss ya Mboka Koffi Olomide last night….Trust me! the world better be ready for my album!” he captioned a picture he shared with the DRC artist.

The Selfie hit maker said he was excited to be meeting the Bongo flava and international sensation and for the project they are working on.

Dropping the news on his Instagram page, the rhumba and Lingala mega star shared a picture and short video clip of the duo during a studio session.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Loi singer hinted that the song will be a major banger.

The collaboration hit is set to be featured on Diamond’s forthcoming coming album, his fourth studio album.

The collabo comes months after the Swahili maestro collaborated with American singer, Alicia Keys, who was full of praise for the East African top artist.

This is not the first time the Jeje singer is collaborating with a Congolese singer, coming a year after the award-winning artist featured Fally Ipupa in a sizzling track dubbed Inama.

Three years ago, he collaborated with international Grammy award winning singer Mohombi and Congolese artist Lumino in the remix of a song titled Rockonolo .

The boy from Tandale also teamed up with Congolese musician Innoss’B for a danceable hit in which the two singers showcase their dancing skills while accompanied by some of the best dancers in the region.