Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi arrested for flouting quarantine order – VIDEO

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was on Friday afternoon arrested for breaching the government’s Covid-19 quarantine order.

Detectives had camped outside the Coast General Hospital since morning seeking to arrest him after he was forced into mandatory quarantine.

Saburi was forced into quarantine after testing positive for the virus days after he returned from a trip to Berlin.

Plain-clothed police officers donning face masks pounced on him soon after he was discharged and immediately handcuffed him and led him out of the hospital.

He was cleared to leave the isolation centre on Thursday with the CS Mutahi Kagwe saying he had recovered from the disease.

He added that “the issue of the law will now follow up with him.”

The DG last week was forced to apologise to Kenyans after he was accused of roaming around on arrival in the country, breaching the mandatory 14 days quarantine.