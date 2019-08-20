Desperate Ndolo begs Sonko to bail him out, but governor offers him fried chicken

A recorded conversation between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Member of Parliament for Makadara constituency, Reuben Ndolo, has been leaked on social media.

In the conversation between Ndolo, a lawyer and the governor, the former legislature is heard desperately begging Sonko bail him out following his arrest at the weekend.

The recording is believed to have been recorded on Sunday evening after Ndolo was arrested by Flying Squad detectives for creating disturbance and threatening to kill following a raid at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road.

In the audio recording, Ndolo is heard begging Sonko not to let him spend the night in jail.

To this governor responds by telling Ndolo that he deserves to be in jail for breaking the law.

Here is how part of their conversation went:

Ndolo: Utawacha mimi nilalae kwa cell na mimi ni ndugu yako bwana?

Sonko: Hakuna cha udungu kazini. Ile kitu naweza kukufanyia, wacha niende KFC nikubuiye kuku uleetwe.

Ndolo: Ndugu yangu, wewe ni mdogo yangu, unaweza kuniambia hivyo?

Sonko: Mimi naangalia kazi. Wacha uletewe kuku, ulale cell kesho upelekwe kotini. There is no one who is above the law.

The conversation between the two continues a little longer before Ndolo realizes that Sonko has no intentions of helping him.

But not done with him, Sonko lectures Ndolo by stating that all his friends have to learn that he now fights for ‘Wanjiku’.

“We can’t spend the day together, eat together as we fight for ‘Wanjiku’ from the city cartels and at the same time you go and break the law,” Sonko says.

Ndolo was arrest alongside six other suspects who included Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

He was to appear in a Nairobi court on Monday but didn’t make it after he developed health complications while in police custody.

He was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed with high blood pressure.

As a result, police officers released him on a Sh50,000 cash bail to seek treatment.

On Tuesday morning he was released on Sh200,000 cash bail after denying the charges against him.

The case will be mentioned in court on September 3.