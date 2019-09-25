Dennis Itumbi throws shade at Interior honchos as he turns on govt

Dennis Itumbi appears to be having a ‘Paul to Saul’ moment as he has slowly transformed from a fierce defender to critic of the very government he works for.

His latest outburst towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime was on Tuesday when he appointed an accusing finger at the Interior Ministry led by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Armed with what he claims to be screenshots of messages sent to his inbox by frustrated Kenyans, Itumbi questioned why the government had delayed in paying ‘Huduma Clerks’ for extra work.

He was referring to persons recently contracted to register Kenyans for the Huduma number.

Further, Itumbi appeared to question the rationale behind which the Interior ministry had recorded a significant increase in expenditure.

“So Huduma Clerks have not been paid for the extra seven days worked after the extension (of the registration deadline),” wrote Itumbi on Facebook.

“Did I read somewhere in these streets that the entertainment budget at Interior shot from 104m to 3.7b because of paying Huduma and Census Clerks?”

RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

This latest message represents a significant change for a man who only last year would highlight such complaints from citizens and promise to forward them to the relevant authorities for ‘necessary’ action.

He also at some point organised social chats with various government leaders where Kenyans would ask questions and get answers live on social media.

Itumbi maintains the title secretary Digital Innovations, State House, Kenya.