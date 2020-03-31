Defiant Nairobians turn to house parties after closure of bars

Nairobians are holding house parties despite calls from the government to practise social distancing and cut down on movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Residents of South C in Nairobi, for instance, on Monday noticed several houses had guests over in what was believed to be social gatherings that would expose those in attendance to Covid-19.

Majority of the houses had alcohol delivered to them and guests danced to loud music oblivious of the dangers of being in crowds.

Speaking to Nairobi News, a neighbour who has an infant wondered why large numbers of people were still gathering exposing themselves and the public to the deadly epidemic.

“It’s sad that some people think social distancing is a joke and are exposing themselves more in the pretence of working from home,” the disturbed neighbour said.

In another incident, a nosy neighbor in Roysambu could not tolerate the noise from his neighbours and decided to call police on them.

The neighbours who were drinking and making merry on their balcony were not lucky.

Police arrived and taught them a lesson on social-distancing.

ANOTHER BEATING… In a residential block. “You called us,” policeman claims. #CurfewKE pic.twitter.com/eyS2BReVqw — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) March 30, 2020

In Siaya County, an inspector of police who was found drinking with revellers during curfew hours on Saturday is under investigation for assaulting and injuring a senior officer who confronted him over the matter.

The police inspector in charge of Sega police post identified as Hussein Abdulahi is said to have been among revellers who were found drinking at a bar in the town at 8pm on Saturday, in defiance of a curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

All bars and nightclubs have been closed indefinitely.

Last week, while instituting new measures to curb the spread of the virus, the government unveiled countrywide restrictions to secure the social distance rule.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said bars will remain shut until further notice while restaurants are to remain open but only for purposes of facilitating takeaway services.