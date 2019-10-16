‘Defeated’ Sonko now runs to Uhuru for help in fighting city cartels – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has seemingly admitted defeat in his fight with city cartels and pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta for help.

Sonko who ‘sneaked’ back in the country after being away for two weeks stated that it is high time the president stepped in.

“Lakini rais ile cartel tunaojaribu kudismantle hii Nairobi itafika mahali Mweshimiwa rais uingilie. Ile cartel iko hii Nairobi ni kubwa zaidi, nahitaji msaada wako kudismantle,” said Sonko.

Sonko spoke on Wednesday during the launch of the construction of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westlands Expressway in Nairobi.

During his swearing in ceremony in 2017, the Governor promised to ruthlessly deal with cartels that have denied the city revenue to finance most of its operations.

‘FAILURE’

“We are going to seal all loopholes to suffocate cartels stealing our revenue, traders will no longer suffer under people mandated to protect them,” Sonko said back then.

Meanwhile, in another admission of ‘failure’, the county boss said that the recent tragedy at Precious Talents Top School which led to the death of eight children was due to laziness in the Nairobi county administration.

The governor added that he had to send home officials from the departments that were directly linked to the incident.