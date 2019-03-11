6 Deadliest air accidents involving Boeing 737 series

In this file photo taken on November 28, 2017,an Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737-700 aircraft takes off from Felix Houphouet-Boigny Airport in Abidjan. AFP PHOTO

The Boeing 737 MAX, a new plane from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is facing fresh scrutiny over its safety record after being involved in two crashes in five months.

The latest of these crashes happened on Sunday when Ethiopian Airline’s Boeing 737 Max-8 en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa crashed six minutes after take off from Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital.

Here are some of the deadliest air crashes involving the Boeing 737 series which have happened in the recent past:

1. Ahmedabad crash – On October 19, 1988, Indian Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 737-200 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, crashed on its final approach to Ahmedabad airport, killing 133 of the 135 people on board.

2. Red Sea plane crash – On January 3, 2004, Flash Airlines Flight 604, using a 737-300 with 135 passengers and 13 crew members, crashed into the Red Sea, killing everyone on board, making it the deadliest involving the Boeing 737 Classic.

3. Guilin Airport crash – On November 24, 1992, China Southern Airlines Flight 3943, a Boeing 737-3Y0, crashed on descent to Guilin Airport, killing all 141 aboard.

4. Mato Grosso mid-air collision – On September 29, 2006, Gol Transportes Aéreos Flight 1907 a Boeing 737-8EH collided in mid-air with an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet over the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso killing all 154 people on board.

5. Ethiopian Airline crash – On March 10, 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Bole International Airport killing all 157 people on board.

6. Mangalore crash landing – On May 22, 2010, Air India Express Flight 812 a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operating Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore, India, crashed on landing at Mangalore. Of the 160 passengers and six crew members on board, only eight passengers survived.