DCI launches manhunt for motorist who was filmed assaulting female guard

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday said they had launched a manhunt for a man captured in a video assaulting a female security guard at a Nairobi estate.

The amateur video, which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, is believed to have been captured at Komarock Phase 5A.

MAD RAGE

In the video, the motorist who was driving a personal van is seen walking towards the gate after parking his vehicle.

He then opens the gate wide open and when the security guard appears to confronts him, he turns around and pounces on her.

As she is closing the gate, the driver knocks her down with a heavy punch on the head.

The guard pulls herself up and closes the gate before the driver follows her and continues assaulting her.

THE CULPRIT

For more than a minute he is seen beating up the lady, prompting a woman and a man seated in the van to try and intervene.

Towards the end of the video, the man throws a bag from inside the van and drives away leaving behind the passengers and the helpless security guard.

Following the incident, Kenyans called on the DCI to follow up on the matter and arrest the man.

On Tuesday morning, the DCI they said they are narrowing down on the culprit.

“Detectives are already narrowing down on the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the lady security officer has been called upon to make a formal report in pursuit of justice. We greatly condemn such violence against anyone in the course of their duty,” DCI tweeted.