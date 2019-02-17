DCI dismisses letter linking Joho to illicit drugs trade

Mombasa governor Hassan Ali Joho and (left) the letter from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTOS | NATION

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have termed as fake a letter which has been circulating on social media linking Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to trade in narcotics.

The DCI has formally responded to the matter after Joho’s lawyers inquired the authenticity of the letter which bears Interpol’s letterhead.

The directorate has further advised Joho to pursue civil remedy over the injuries that the claims may have caused him.

FORGED LETTER

“Since we may not go far in investigating the origin of the forged letter in the social media, please take civil remedies for those spreading the malicious rumours,” DCI’s letter reads in part.

The said fake letter listed Joho as among individuals who are being investigated by the international policing agency over their involvement in illicit drugs trade.

The DCI letter, which was signed by John Kariuki, is dated Wednesday February 13, 2019 and also copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji.