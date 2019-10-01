DCI arrests 3 after Sh900k was siphoned from granny’s Equity Bank account

There was a glimmer of hope for a granny who claims to have lost Sh970,000 from her Equity Bank account after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday arrested three suspects.

The 73-year-old woman, Faith Wanjiku, claims she lost the money on July 16, through several transactions made through the bank’s Eazzy Pay app, a mobile app meant to make transactions efficient.

On Tuesday, DCI said three suspects Antony Babu Kaira, Kelvin Maina and Joseph Kariuki were arrested by detectives based in Thika West.

The amount, according to DCI, was transacted in four series using the Eazzy App in the sequence to Antony Kaira, Sh300,030, Kelvin Maina, Sh300,030 and Vivian Jelagat Sh300,030 while and Sh70,000 went to various Equitel numbers.

It is still not known how the suspects accessed the granny’s account as she claims she does not own a smartphone to install the Eazzy Pay app.

State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi, who has led the campaign for Ms Wanjiku to get justice, said she had opened an account with the bank so that money from the sale of a piece of land would be deposited into the account.

Two million shillings was deposited into the account which would have aided her in buying another land and building a house to settle in.

He added that the victim had never lost her ATM and on reporting the matter to the bank, an official claimed that she had shared her PIN number with a third party which she denied doing.

So, a 73 year old Grandma, Faith Wanjiku, opened an account with @KeEquityBank in May 2019. And a story that deserves to be addressed and justice served begins. Faith, sold her only asset, a piece of land for shillings 2m. Thread. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 26, 2019



The woman at the time claimed that the bank had refused to share the report on investigation into the fraud.

Equity Bank later responded with this message on their social media platforms:



The suspects will be arraigned in court on Wednesday as the police look for more suspects.