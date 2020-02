Retired Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi is dead.

His passing was announced on Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has sent his condolences to the family. Mr Moi was to turn 96 this September.

Mr Poi died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday night, according to his long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru.

He had been in and out of hospital in the past years.

