Curious comment at Laboso’s funeral which surprised mourners

When the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso was laid to rest on Saturday, a comment by her brother-in-law elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Speaking during the funeral service at Fort Ternan in Kisumu County the brother to Laboso’s husband, Edwin Abonyo, suggested that the bereaved husband should consider remarrying from his late wife’s family.

“Edwin, Sotik people really love you. Can’t you see? I have one request though, you should continue loving them so that they can reciprocate. I don’t know but the house where your wife came from has many beautiful ladies. Is it possible to marry an in-law? Because you can’t stay alone,” Dr Abonyo’s brother Aggrey said.

WHAT KENYAN SAID

He made the remarks in his vernacular language of Luo.

The comment drew varied reactions from Kenyans on social media.

“Let Obonyo mourn her wife, if he wanted 2marry he could have done it even b4, let him decide by himself,” Koko commented.

“Let Abonyo mourn in peace. The rest will come later,” said Lovers Willis.

‘UNACCEPTABLE’

“That’s unacceptable in Kipsigis and Kalenjin community in general,” Kakuu Farida said.

“This guy atachomwa mshale na hawa Kipsigis! Ati Edwin apewe another Kipsigis Queen!” Bonga Sasa commented.

“This are the kind of people who rush widower’s into marriages that break later. My dad was rushed into one that never worked. Please let him mourn for a while,” said Margaret Amisi.

“It’s insane and sad how once you are gone, and you are replaced almost immediately!” lamented Joshua Ndiritu.