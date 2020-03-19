CS Matiang’i gets Dennis Itumbi fired from State House on his birthday

Dennis Itumbi, who has been a senior director of Digital Communications at State House since President Uhuru Kenyatta was elected in 2013 has been fired. Itumbi was axed on Wednesday as he celebrated his birthday. His position was also rendered redundant.

Besides Itumbi, other positions scrapped are Senior Director, Communication (Events & Branding) held by James Kinyua, Senior Director, Communications (Speech Writing) held by lawyer Eric Ng’eno, and John Ndolo’s Principal Information Officer (Head of Digital Strategies).

Itumbi immediately changed his Twitter bio from Secretary of Digital Communications at the Presidential Strategic and Communication Unit to a “pig farmer”.

The five have been asked to return government property in their possession including official badges.

Reorganise the government

In a letter sent to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Public Service Commission (PSC) CEO Simon Rotich said the positions have been abolished as part of efforts to reorganise the government.

“This is to inform you that following consideration of your request the public service commission has abolished the under listed offices upon re-organisation of Government,” said Mr Rotich in the letter.

“The contracts of the five are terminated in accordance with termination clauses to facilitate the payments of gratuities on pro-rata basis.”

In November last year, Kenyans online wondered whether Itumbi was still a State House staff after he was embarrassingly ejected from the main dais by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security men at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce report.

Itumbi, who openly supports Deputy President William Ruto online, has in the recent past been criticising President Kenyatta’s administration.

He was last year arrested and charged over allegations of authoring a fake letter that claimed there was a plot to assassinate DP Ruto over his quest to succeed Mr Kenyatta in 2022.

The letter claimed that there had been a meeting at Hotel La Mada in Nairobi with the elimination of the DP as the main agenda.