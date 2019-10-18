CS Joe Mucheru replaces dead board member with his widow

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Joe Mucheru has now rescinded his decision to re-appoint a dead man to the board of directors of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), and replaced him with his widow.

Following public outrage, the CS on Friday recalled the gazette notice appointing the late Robert Kochalle, and substituted his name with that of his widow, Charity Kochalle.

The appointment drew outrage, particularly on social media with Kenyans wondering why due diligence was not carried out ahead of such high-level appointments.

THREE YEARS

Mr Mucheru had reappointed the late Robert to continue serving in the KFCB board for another three years.

But KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua on Friday defended the bizarre reappointment terming it as a small issue being blown out of proportion.

“Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under under Ministry of Sports & Culture,” tweeted Mutua.

The late Kochalle died in May 2018 at the Aga Khan Hospital, according to an obituary in the Daily Nation which was placed by the Board.