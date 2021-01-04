Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 250 million followers on Instagram

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first goal against Spain at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. AFP PHOTO

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first goal against Spain at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. AFP PHOTO





Portuguese and Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a tremendous feat after becoming the most followed person on Instagram with 251 million followers.

The second most-followed person is singer Ariana Grande with 214 million followers and third is actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 209 million followers.

In 2020, Ronaldo also reached the milestone of having the most-liked photo on Instagram with his post on Argentine legend Diego Maradona, following his death, receiving 19.7 million likes.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earns nearly US$1 million per sponsored post on Instagram.

The 35-year-old footballer also enjoys a huge fan following on other social media platforms too as he is the most followed person on Facebook and most followed athlete on Twitter.

In an astonishing stat, as highlighted by ESPN FC, the combined followers tally of all 20 clubs in the English Premier League is far less than Ronaldo’s total number of followers on Instagram.

The 20 clubs combined have 159 million followers, which is 91 million followers less than Ronaldo’s overall numbers.

With 174 million followers, Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar and Ronaldo’s biggest rival, is ranked 2nd among sportspersons with the highest Instagram followers.

The only account which has more followers than Ronaldo on Instagram is Instagram’s official account, comprising 382 million followers.