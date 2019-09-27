Crazy woman jailed for feeding stepchild menstrual blood

Court in Mukono, Uganda has sentenced a woman to jail for two years for forcefully feeding her step daughter menstrual blood.

The Mukono Grade One Magistrate, Patience Koburunga handed, Annet Namata the two-year-jail term on Thursday afternoon on her own plea of guilty.

In her judgment, M Koburunga noted that she had reduced Namata’s sentence from seven to two years because she pleaded guilty saving court time and asked for lenience on grounds that she is a mother of three children.

Namata pleaded guilty on August 7, 2019 during the mention of her case. However, some of the residents and Namata’s husband, Yunus Lungu are not contented with the sentence.

Mr Lungu said he wished Namata would have got a longer jail term.

HER LESSON

“Let her serve her time and hopefully she may learn her lesson,” he added.

Ms Susan Mayanja, the Kitega Village Women Secretary, said although justice has been served, the sentence was lenient.

“That sentence will only encourage other women to do the same thing knowing their sentences will be heavy light,” she said.

She advised women to treat their step children with love since they don’t know what the future holds.

Court heard that on June 6, 2019 while at her marital home in Kitega village, Namata served her step daughter food mixed with her menstrual blood contrary to Section 171 of the penal code.

It provides that “Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is and which he or she knows or has reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.”