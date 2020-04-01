Covid-19: Identity of Kenya’s patient zero revealed during call with Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday had a video call with Kenya’s first and third coronavirus patients who have fully recovered.

President Kenyatta, who was at Statehouse, talked to Brenda and Brian, the first and third patients respectively.

Others who were part of the video conference were medics who worked closes with Brenda and the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Mr Kenyatta thanked Brenda for the bold move she made of taking herself to Kenyatta National Hospital when she realised she was unwell.

“You are special because immediately upon your arrival, immediately upon feeling unwell and realising what was going on in the world. Without being forced, without being pushed by your parents. You took it upon yourself realising that you potentially had the risk of harming other Kenyans you took yourself to Kenyatta National Hospital and told them you were not well,” Uhuru said.

According to the Head of State, Brenda’s actions made it easier for the government to track her close contacts and that is how Brian was tracked.

“We are very proud of you Brenda because through that we are able to conduct the test, you were able to inform us in a very calm manner all those people you were in contact with. We were able to do backward tracking and that’s how we got a hold of Brian and many others,” the president added.

The first case of coronavirus in Kenya reported on March 13, 2020.

The only information the government made public about the first patient was that she a 27-year-old female who had travelled from United States via London, United Kingdom and arrived in the country on March 5, 2020.