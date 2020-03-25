Covid-19: One patient recovers as Kenya’s tally jumps to 28

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening faced the nation with some good news, announcing that one of the coronavirus patients had fully recovered.

He, however, said three more cases had been registered in the country bringing the tally to 28.

“Today we received a confirmation of three more cases bringing our national tally to 28 confirmed cases. At the same, I am also pleased to announce that numerous other suspects or suspected cases have been found to be negative after rigorous testing,” said Mr Kenyatta.

“But more importantly today we have registered our first patient who has fully recovered from this virus. This fellow Kenyans is a clear indication that we can and indeed will defeat this virus.”

Other individuals suspected to be having the virus continue to be under close surveillance to ensure the safety of everyone else, he said.

The President further urged Kenyans to adhere to the protocols issued by the ministry of health together with the government.

“Our nation response has been comprehensive as it has been multifaceted, the ministry of health leading the charge by announcing policy measures as well as behavioural protocols, geared toward limiting the spread of this disease,” said President Kenyatta.