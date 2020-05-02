Covid-19: Kenya records highest overnight cases at 24

The ministry of health on Saturday confirmed the highest number of new Covid-19 cases after 24 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new infections have seen the total number of confirmed cases in the cuntry rise sharply to 435.

According to Dr Mwangangi, one person from Mombasa country also died overnight bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 22.

The CS said the deceased 51-year-old patient had other underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries from the virus in the country to 152.

“In the last 24 hours we managed to test 1,195 samples and out of these 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus. And this is the highest number that we have recorded since we reported our first case, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 435,” Dr Mwangangi said.

Out of the new Covid-19 cases, seven are from Kawangware and this brings the total number of cases reported in Kawangware to 20.

10 cases were confirmed in Eastleigh bringing the total number in the area to 21.

Five virus patients are from Mombasa and two from Kuria West in Migori County.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows; Mikindani two patients, Mwembe Tayari two and Shimanzi one.

In terms of age, four are aged between 1 and 19, while 14 are aged between 20 to 29, and six are aged 40 to 60.

10 of the new coronavirus patients are male while 14 are female.

The Health CAS noted with concern how Kenyans have started to conduct their businesses as usual, warning that the country is not yet out of the woods.

The high numbers of confirmed cases reported on Saturday are due to the ongoing mass testing and Dr Mwangangi said this clear indicates how the virus is firmly in the community.