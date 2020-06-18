Covid-19: Kenya inches closer to peak with 10 deaths, 213 new cases

Kenya has inched closer to the peak of Covid-19 after recording 10 deaths in a single day.

This is the highest number of fatalities recorded within 24 hours since the disease was first reported in the country in March.

“As you can see, things are getting tougher. We must join in and safeguard our country. We have to come together,” said Mining PS Kirimi Kaberia, at the government press briefing.

Health CAS Rashid Aman also announced that the country had recorded a record 213 positive cases from 6,024 samples tested, another high.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,257.

This also is the highest number recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Some 106 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1459.