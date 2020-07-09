Covid-19 cases surge by 447 three days after end of ‘cessation’

Kenya on Thursday registered a record 447-positive new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases 8,975.

This is the largest number of cases recorded in a single day since the first case was recorded in Kenya in March.

The cases were recorded from 3,803 samples tested in the past 24-hours.

It also comes three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the end to a cessation of movement in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Out of the positive cases, 280 are male while 167 are female.

“I think this is because women are more careful. I urge parents to take care of their infants by discouraging people from visiting their homes. We need to protect the lives of infants,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The oldest patient is 88 and the youngest is a year old.

Some 64 patients have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,657.

Four more patients have died bringing the total number of related deaths to 1,663.