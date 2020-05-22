Covid-19: Bishop Wanjiru in ICU after hosting ‘kesha’ – VIDEO

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been put in ICU at a Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

NTV reports that the Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM) bishop had been hospiatlised and was on oxygen support.

She reportedly hosted people in her house for a prayer meeting after which one of the attendants tested positive.

According to NTV, all the contacts were traced and quarantined.

Later, seven others including the former Starehe MP also tested positive.

On Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed 80 more coronavirus cases, the highest number in a day since the virus was first announced in the country on March 13.

As of Thursday, 50 people have died while 375 have recovered leaving the active cases in Kenya now standing at 613.