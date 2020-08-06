Court orders KeNHA to pay Ahmednasir Sh750K for shattered windscreen





A court has ordered prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi be paid Sh750,000 for damages caused to his car by the Kenya National Highways Authority contractors.

In a ruling, the Chief Magistrate’s court in Kajiado acknowledged that the windscreen of Ahmednasir’s car, a Bentley Bentyaga, “was damaged by the stones, shrapnel and particles emanating from the work that was being negligently undertaken by the Defendants agents, causing him great loss”.

The court today RIGHTLY held that Public authorities like the Kenya National Highways Authority have a DUTY OF CARE to road users when they do a shoddy jobs. KENHA was compelled to pay the cost of my car's windscreen valued at Ksh.750,311. pic.twitter.com/Jn3BYQ7gtF — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) August 6, 2020

“It was the Plaintiff’s evidence that on 29th August 2018, he travelled to Arusha Tanzania through the Nairobi-Namanga Highway using his motor vehicle registration number KCQ 744Y in the company of his two daughters,” the ruling also states.

A 2010 model of the same car is valued at Sh20 million, before tax. A 2019, Bentley’s Bentayga Speed boasts a top speed of 190mph (305kph) and 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds.

Ahmednasir is one of the country’s most popular lawyers and is best remembered for representing the Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

The ruling has left Kenyans on social media dumbfounded by the cost of the windshield alone.

“Yaani there’s a car whose cost of windscreen can fetch me a probox!” Mohammed Weliye posed.

“KENHA should also be held liable for the accidents caused by potholes and unmarked roads,” another added