Court bars Ole Kina’s removal as chair of powerful Senate committee

The High Court has temporarily barred the removal of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as chair of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investments Committee in the Senate.

The High Court certified as urgent the matter involving the election of Ole Kina as the committee’s chair.

STANDOFF

The court has also barred the nomination of the chairman to the position.

On Monday, Justice Weldon Korir said that the case will be mentioned on May 14 for further direction.

There has been a standoff between the Senator and his party ODM over control of the committee chair.

Last Monday Ole Kina was elected the committee’s chair after he garnered five votes against his rival Sam Ongeri (Kisii Senator) who got four votes.

DE-WHIPPED

However, his win was short-lived as Siaya Senator James Orengo moved to withdraw the party’s membership from the committee.

In a letter to the Speaker, Orengo also notified the Senate of discharge and removal of the Narok Senator from the Senate Business Committee per Standing Order 190.

“In accordance with the Senate Standing order 190, I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of the Senator Ledama Ole Kina from (CPAIC) and the senate Business Committee,” Orengo said in a letter addressed to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Ole Kina defiantly went on to chair his second meeting and promised to stay put but the party eventually de-whipped him from the chair of the committee.